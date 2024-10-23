What Darian DeVries Said at Big 12 Media Day
Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia men's head basketball coach Darian DeVries participated in his first-ever Big 12 media day in Kansas City.
Below is the list of questions that were asked and the answers he provided.
Opening statement
“We’re just excited to get started. It’s been a long process. You take over a job with one returning player, so getting a staff put together, getting a team put together, and now you get through summer and fall workouts and get into that point now where you’re ready to play. We’re just excited to get started.”
Travel in the Big 12
“It’s my first time, our first time in the league and having to travel, but I think overall coaches, players are pretty resilient in figuring out ways to adapt and adjust their sleep schedules and travel schedules. You just find out a way to make it work. Everybody in the league has to travel and go somewhere and we’re no different. It’s something that as the season goes on, I think our guys will adjust to as it goes.”
What he’s most excited about in this new opportunity at WVU
“What I’m excited about is just the opportunity to coach in this league. There’s so many great venues in this league and atmospheres, including ours in Morgantown. I’m excited about it, I know our players are excited about that as well. You get a chance to compete in places where the fanbases are so passionate about their teams and to compete against some of the best every single night.”
Constructing a roster for this season
“I know I told our staff the same thing, we wanted to make sure that we didn’t get in a hurry just to put a roster together. We were very selective in making sure we were getting the type of guys that we knew fit us and how we wanted to play, and how we wanted that locker room to be. We were excited about it and we’re very happy with the way it all ended up. It took a while when you have to put that many guys together in a short period of time, but a great bunch of guys that work incredibly hard, are about the right things, and excited to get the chance to coach them.”
If his son, Tucker, always planned on following him to WVU
“I would say for the most part he was always going to come, but it was conversations we had prior to that. He obviously put a lot of faith in me and finding a spot that he felt our family could be happy. I know he’s certainly excited about this opportunity to play in front of our fans and we’re super pumped to get to do this one more time together. It’s been an incredible experience for both of us.”
Challenges with NIL
“I think the biggest thing with college sports is it’s changed a lot and you just have to change with it. That’s how we approach it. As rules change and the guidelines change, you just evolve with them and adapt and try to make the most of it and do the best job you can and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
