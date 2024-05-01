Breaking: Fresno State Transfer Eduardo Andre Commits to West Virginia
Tuesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers received a commitment from Fresno State transfer Eduardo Andre (6'11", 228 lbs), according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Andre began his career at Nebraska where he spent two seasons in a limited role. There, he appeared in 50 games and averaged 2.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Over the last two years at Fresno, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 60% from the field.
Coming out of high school, Andre held offers from Boston College, Illinois, Northwestern, San Diego State, Texas A&M, USF, and a few others.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
PORTAL ADDITIONS
G Tucker DeVries (Drake)
G Sencire Harris (Illinois)
F Amani Hansberry (Illinois)
F Toby Okani (Illinois-Chicago)
C Eduardo Andre (Fresno State)
PORTAL LOSSES
G Jeremiah Bembry
G Noah Farrakhan
G Kobe Johnson
G Kerr Kriisa
G Seth Wilson (Akron)
F Josiah Harris (Akron)
F Pat Suemnick (DePaul)
C Ali Ragab