Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Colton McKivitz Signs With 49ers

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, former West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz has officially signed his rookie deal. 

West Virginia - Pitt Extend Series

The Mountaineers and Panthers agreed to continue their series on the hardwood earlier this week by extending it two more seasons. West Virginia has won all three games vs Pitt since joining the Big 12.

Division-I Council Approves College Football Preseason Schedule

The plan for college football this season has been set in place. The biggest question remains: Will there be a season this fall during a pandemic?

West Virginia Native Isaac McKneely Blowing Up on the Recruiting Trail

At 6'4" with an outstanding three-point stroke, Poca, West Virginia native Isaac McKneely has been on the Division-I radar since before his high school career began. Now as a rising junior, his stock has started to go through the roof.

Best Virginia to Face Herd That in First Round of TBT

Best Virginia basketball is back and ready for another crack at the one million dollar cash prize tournament in the TBT. Originally, the squad was set to host a regional in Charleston, but due to complications of the coronavirus all games will be played in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

How Did Tony Gibson Do in His First Year at North Carolina State?

The former West Virginia defensive coordinator complete his first season at NC State

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: A Second WVU Football Player has Tested Positive for COVID-19

A second WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19

Christopher Hall

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Austin Kendall in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

How Did Jake Spavital Do in His First Year as a Head Coach?

The former West Virginia head coach has completed his first year as a head coach

Schuyler Callihan

CHAT ROOM: How Many Games Will WVU Win in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Football 2021 Commits

Full list of the Mountaineers' recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Nicktroy Fortune in 2020

Looking at what kind of season West Virginia corner Nicktroy Fortune will have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

CHAT ROOM: Would you rather see WVU schedule Marshall or FCS opponent?

Schuyler Callihan

Kevin Jones Named Top 10 Rebounder Since 2011 by Andy Katz

Andy Katz Puts Kevin Jones in his Top 10 Rebounders of the Last 10 Years

Christopher Hall

