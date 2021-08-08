Alek Manoah Achieves Rare Feat

Things just keep getting better and better for the former Mountaineer pitcher.

Former West Virginia star pitcher Alek Manoah has been magnificent for the Toronto Blue Jays so far this season as he currently holds a 4-1 record with a 2.58 ERA.

The right-handed rookie starter made history following his most recent start on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. Manoah went five innings and surrendered two runs on just four hits. That outing marked the 10th straight start where Manoah allowed four hits or less in a start which makes him the first pitcher since at least 1901 to accomplish such a feat.

If Manoah continues to pitch efficiently and give the Blue Jays quality innings, he could find himself in the mix for the MLB's Rookie of the Year Award.

