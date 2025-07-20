Best Virginia Handles Herd That to Advance to the West Virginia Regional Final
Charleston, WV - Forward Tre Mitchell put in a team-high 23 points, while guards James Reese scored 20 and Kedrian Johnson added 18 to lead Best Virginia past Herd That Sunday evening at the Charleston Coliseum 82-75.
Tre Mitchell got the Best Virginia offense going early, scoring the first five points to keep the game even before a three from Reese gave BV the lead, 10-8.
Mitchell found forward JD Weatherspoon for a ferocious dunk to cap a 7-0 run for the 22-15 advantage, but Ryan Taylor buried a three to cut the lead to four, 22-18, heading into the second quarter.
Best Virginia stretched the run to 14-0 after Mitchell hit a jumper, guard Kedrian Johnson drove the lane to draw the foul, hitting both free throws, and Mitchell stroked a corner three for an 11-point lead with 7:43 left to play in the half.
Herd That trimmed the advantage to eight, and again, Best Virginia responded. Tre Mitchell received the lay-in off the Jarrod West Jr. assist and Johnson drilled a three and a jumper to extend the lead to fourteen, 36-22.
Best Virginia extended the lead to 15, following consecutive buckets from James Reese V before taking a 13-point lead into halftime.
Tre Mitchell scored five early second half points to push the lead to 16. However, Herd That was able to keep pace in the third and dwindle the lead to 10 at the end of the third quarter.
Best Virginia’s defense held Herd That to two field goals in the fourth quarter while growing the lead to fifteen, 73-58, ahead of the ELAM Ending, which was set at 81.
The Best Virginia advantage evaporated quickly after a 7-0 run, but Johnson but an end to the run with a three and were five points away from the win.
Best Virginia grew cold from the field and a free throw from Weatherspoon, followed by a technical foul on Xavier Munford after a foul on Mitchell put BV a point away from the win.
Herd That continued to battle and cut the lead to five. Nonetheless, a pass to Mitchell in the pain for a turnaround jumper gave Best Virginia the win 82-75.
Best Virginia will take on Elite Nation Tuesday night at the Charleston Coliseum at 7:00 p.m.
