West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-5, 0-1) take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-6, 0-1) Tuesday night inside the Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

West Virginia is coming off a 21-point road loss to third-ranked Iowa State to begin the Big 12 slate. Senior forward Brenen Lorient was absent from the lineup and is questionable heading into the game against the Bearcats as he goes through concussion protocol. His 10.7 points per game ranks third on the team, while he’s second on the team in rebounding at 5.7 rpg.

Chance Moore stepped into the starting role to lead the Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points. The senior is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.9 ppg and averages a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game.

Honor Huff leads the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game. His 54 made threes on the season ranks second in the Big 12 and it is tied fourth nationally.

Cincinnati showed its potential on Saturday after falling to Houston 67-60 on Saturday. The Bearcats led by five at the break before the Cougars defense held them scoreless for nearly the final four minutes of the game to pull out the victory.

Forward Baba Miller is averaging a double double and team-highs 13.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. The senior set a career-high 26 points against Alabama State and snagged a personal-best 21 rebounds against Lipscomb.

Guard Day Day Thomas is averaging 13 ppg. The senior recorded a season-high 20 points in the third game of the year against Dayton. After missing double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season, he bounced back with 17 points against Clemson, then 15 points against Houston.

Jizzle James rejoined the team after leaving the program for personal reasons prior to the season. In his four games back, he’s averaging 11.5 points per game. He went for 16, 10, and 16 points in his first three games but was limited to four points against Houston.

West Virginia leads the all-time series against the Bearcats 13-12.

