Best Virginia Roster Revealed

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) posted the team rosters for the annual winner take all tournament this summer with West Virginia University's unofficial alumni men's basketball team, Best Virginia, featuring 10 players currently on the roster.

This year's edition of Best Virginia has some new faces. Former Mountaineers forward D'Angelo Hunter and guard Jermaine Hailey are making their first appearances with the squad while Ohio State alumnus Kaleb Wesson will debut with the old Gold and Blue. In addition, and a surprise, 2018 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Jevon Carter will join head coach James Long as an assistant coach along with Dave Tallman.

Wesson spent three years at Ohio State, averaging 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds for his career, including his 17 points and nine rebounds in the loss to WVU at the Cleveland Classic in 2019.

Hunter spent one season at West Virginia University before transferring to Nicholls State. He averaged 1.5 points per game in 17 appearances on the year, but after sitting out a season, he averaged 8.4 ppg at Nichols State.

Jermaine Haley is just two years removed from facilitating WVU head coach Bob Huggins' offense where he averaged 8.9 points and 1.9 assists per game.

Juwan State, Devin Ebanks, Jamel Morris, Jaysean Paige, Tanner McGrew and John Flowers fill out the roster and were all previously announced by the Final Fourcast. Of note, there could be more additions to the roster in the future.

Best Virginia will host its only summer exhibition game on July 16 at Fairmont State University. The team will also host two skills camps for kids ages 6-13 in Morgantown (July 17 - Mylan Park Community Center) and Charleston (July 22 - South Charleston Community Center). Tickets and sign-ups are online now at bestvirginia.org.

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Tickets are on sale now for the July 24-27 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum at thetournament.com/westvirginia.

2022 Best Virginia Roster

1- D’Angelo Hunter (Navarro College 2017, WVU 2018, Nicholls State 2020)

2 – Devin Ebanks (WVU 2008-10)

3 – Juwan Staten (Dayton 2010-11, WVU 2012-15)

4 – Jamel Morris (Glenville State 2011-13, Fairmont State 2013-16)

5 – Jaysean Paige (WVU 2014-2016)

10 – Jermaine Haley (WVU 2018-20)

15 – Tanner McGrew (West Virginia Wesleyan College 2013-16)

21 – Kevin Jones (WVU 2008-12)

34 – Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State 2017-20)

41 – John Flowers (WVU 2007-11)

