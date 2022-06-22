Skip to main content

Best Virginia's First Round Matchup Set

A border war awaits Best Virginia in the opening round of the TBT

On Wednesday, the Basketball Tournament released its first round matchup with Best Virginia as the one seed on the West Virginia region, facing the eighth-seeded Virginia Dream at the Charleston Coliseum on Sunday July 24th with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 pm and will be airing on ESPN2.

If West Virginia were to advance in the opening round, they will face the winner of Herd That and The Founding Fathers in round two. 

Teyvon Myers, Kevin Jones / Best Virginia vs. WoCo Showtime

About Best Virginia

Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. Kevin Jones, founding member of the team, is picking this year’s lineup.

About The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Tickets are on sale now for the July 24-27 tournament at the Charleston Coliseum at thetournament.com/westvirginia.

2022 Best Virginia Roster

1- D’Angelo Hunter (Navarro College 2017, WVU 2018, Nicholls State 2020)

2 – Devin Ebanks (WVU 2008-10)

3 – Juwan Staten (Dayton 2010-11, WVU 2012-15)

4 – Jamel Morris (Glenville State 2011-13, Fairmont State 2013-16)

5 – Jaysean Paige (WVU 2014-2016)

10 – Jermaine Haley (WVU 2018-20)

15 – Tanner McGrew (West Virginia Wesleyan College 2013-16)

21 – Kevin Jones (WVU 2008-12)

34 – Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State 2017-20)

41 – John Flowers (WVU 2007-11)

