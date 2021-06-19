Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Bria Holmes' Stats in Loss to Mercury

A look at the final line from Holmes on Friday night.
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Sparks dropped under .500 for the season on Friday after falling to the Phoenix Mercury, 80-66.

Former West Virginia guard Bria Holmes registered 11 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes of action. She shot 4/9 from the field and 2/3 from three-point range.

Holmes and the Sparks will look to get back to .500 on Sunday when they take on the New York Liberty at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Bria's stats for the 2021 season:

PPG: 5.2

RPG: 3.2

APG: 1.6

MPG: 19.3

FG%: 31%

3FG%: 30%

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Noel Devine Scheduled to be Inducted into WVU Hall of Fame

William Hill Releases College Football Win Totals

2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Inching Closer to Decision

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Doege 2
Football

Jarret Doege Considered a 'Tier 3' QB by CBS Sports

Screen Shot 2021-06-17 at 9.32.29 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

Bria Holmes' Stats in Loss to Mercury

KP Price
Recruiting

WVU Gets an Early Start on KP Price

Noel Devine
Football

Noel Devine Scheduled to be Inducted into the WVU Hall of Fame

USATSI_13371791_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

2023 WR Andy Jean Intrigued by WVU Offer, Idea of Rejoining Former HS Teammate

Untitled design
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 QB Order

Screen Shot 2021-04-22 at 6.26.52 PM
Football

William Hill Releases College Football Win Totals

Deuce McBride
Basketball

REPORT: Miles McBride Participates in Pre-Draft Workout with Celtics