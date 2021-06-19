Bria Holmes' Stats in Loss to Mercury

A look at the final line from Holmes on Friday night.

The Los Angeles Sparks dropped under .500 for the season on Friday after falling to the Phoenix Mercury, 80-66.

Former West Virginia guard Bria Holmes registered 11 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes of action. She shot 4/9 from the field and 2/3 from three-point range.

Holmes and the Sparks will look to get back to .500 on Sunday when they take on the New York Liberty at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Bria's stats for the 2021 season:

PPG: 5.2

RPG: 3.2

APG: 1.6

MPG: 19.3

FG%: 31%

3FG%: 30%

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Noel Devine Scheduled to be Inducted into WVU Hall of Fame

William Hill Releases College Football Win Totals

2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Inching Closer to Decision

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.