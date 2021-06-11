Sports Illustrated home
Bria Holmes' Stats in Loss to Mystics

Check out the final stat line of the former Mountaineer hoops star.
The Los Angeles Sparks fell to the Washington Mystics 89-71 on Thursday night, dropping their record to 4-4 on the season.

Former WVU women's basketball star Bria Holmes notched seven points, two rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes of action for the Sparks. She shot 3/7 from the field and 1/3 from beyond the three-point line.

Holmes and the Sparks will return to the court on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST as they look to bounce back against the Minnesota Lynx.

Bria's stats for the 2021 season:

PPG: 4.5

RPG: 2.8

APG: 1.5

MPG: 17.0

FG%: 28%

3FG%: 23.5%

