Skip to main content

Contract Details Revealed for Jevon Carter's Return to Bucks

Mountaineer legend Jevon Carter officially re-signs with Bucks.

Last week, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter would return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year deal.

 Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks officially announced the signing.

Carter's deal with Milwaukee is worth $4,339,943 over two years and was guaranteed the entire amount the moment the deal was signed. He will be scheduled to make $2.1 million in 2022-23 and $2,239,943 for the 2023-24 season. Although the money is guaranteed, the same can not be said for his spot on the roster for the second season. At the conclusion of next season, Carter will have the option to return to the Bucks or opt out and sign elsewhere. The deadline for Carter to make his decision for the second-year option is June 29th, 2023.

Carter's contract also includes a trade restriction in which the Bucks are unable to trade him until December 15th of 2022. 

Midway through this past season, the Bucks picked up Carter after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets. In 20 games with the team, the former Mountaineer registered 5.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WVU fans will have an opportunity to see Carter back in the Mountain State here in a couple of weeks as he will be an assistant coach for Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament.

The West Virginia regional is slated for July 24th-27th. Tickets are on sale now.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 11.16.51 PM
Big 12

Introducing the DVN TV Network

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) gives a high five to fans prior to their game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

4 Mountaineers Placed on the 2022 Preseason All Big 12 Team

By Christopher Hall21 hours ago
USATSI_16406488_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown to be Joined by Four Players at Big 12 Media Days

By Schuyler CallihanJul 6, 2022
USATSI_9689431_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Conference Realignment Tracker: Rumors, Reported Moves + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 9.41.24 PM
Recruiting

2023 CB Ja'Bril Rawls Releases Top 8 Schools

By Schuyler CallihanJul 6, 2022
James Long
Mountaineers in the Pros

James Long Steps Away from WVU Tech for New Opportunity

By Christopher HallJul 6, 2022
Sep 2, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; A general view of the Big 12 logo at Floyd Casey Stadium before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Southern Methodist Mustangs.
Football

REPORT: The Big 12 is Seeking 6 Members from the Pac 12

By Christopher HallJul 5, 2022
USATSI_10276692_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Conference Realignment Spells Doom for Future of College Athletics

By Schuyler CallihanJul 5, 2022