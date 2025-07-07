Deuce McBride Appears on NBC's 4th of July Special and Signs for Fans in NYC
The NBA is moving from TNT to NBC at the start of the 2025-26 season, and to help usher in the NBA's return to the network, they had former West Virginia star and current New York Knicks guard Miles "Deuce" McBride make an appearance at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show where he had a brief segment with Dylan Dreyer.
Before his appearance on TV, McBride had a mini photoshoot on the Macy's red carpet and then signed autographs and took pictures with fans.
McBride has become a fan favorite in New York, even dating back to when he was bouncing back and forth from the G League. His ability to knock down threes and play intense defense has made him a valuable asset to the Knicks' bench, arguably becoming their best player on the second unit.
In 64 games this past season (10 starts), McBride averaged 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field and 36% from three-point range.
He is under contract with the Knicks through the end of the 2026-27 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, where he should receive a pretty healthy pay day.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Kirk Herbstreit: Pat McAfee Offered to Cover Costs When ESPN Announced Budget Cuts
This Hypothetical Six-School ACC-Big 12 Trade Would Be Bad for WVU
WVU Player Ratings Leaked in College Football 26 Dynasty Mode YouTube Video
Javon Small Drops Dimes and Turns Some Heads in Debut with Memphis Grizzlies