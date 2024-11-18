David Long Jr. Lands with Super Bowl Contender
In less than a week after he was waived by the Miami Dolphins, former West Virginia University linebacker David Long Jr. was signed by the Detroit Lions on Monday.
Long made 23 starts in 25 appearances and was a team captain for Miami after signing with the franchise in March of 2023. He racked up 151 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, a sack, a force fumble, and a pass deflection during his time with the Dolphins.
The Cincinnati native was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Long spent his rookie season primarily on special teams, then increased his role on the Titans defense each season before a career-high 12 starts in his last year in Nashville and hit career bests in tackles (86) and tackles for a loss (7). In four seasons, he tallied 230 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
Long finished his Mountaineers career with 250 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. He set the WVU football program record for tackles for loss in a single season with 19 his senior year and for his efforts, he earned 2018 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
