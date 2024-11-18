MAILBAG: Will WVU Fire Neal Brown? Is Money an Issue? + 24 Other Questions
West Virginia's latest loss to Baylor has set fans over the edge, clamoring for change. That has been the story around these parts for quite some time, but with each loss, the louder the noise gets. Today, I answered several questions from some of those frustrated fans.
From @AddDropPodcast:
Q: In retrospect, how little has the Lesley firing mattered when the defense still cannot stop anyone?
A: On the surface, it doesn't look like a change made much of a difference, but Neal Brown had no choice. Lesley's unit nearly had a repeat of the Backyard Brawl against Arizona, and if that happened, I'm not sure they would have recovered the following week against Cincinnati. Keeping him would have cost him his job. He may lose it anyway, but making a change shows he's at least searching for answers.
From @Bigawv:
Q: What is Neal Brown's current contract, and what is the buyout and time of buyout reduction?
A: Brown's contract runs through the end of the 2027 season, thanks to an extension that took place in the offseason. With the new deal, though, Brown's buyout dropped from 100% to 75%. So if West Virginia decides to move in a different direction now, at the end of the season, or at any point before his contract expires, the university will owe him 75% of his remaining salary. Right now, it's approximately $9.8 million. By the end of the season, it will be roughly $9.7 million.
From @OldWisdom44:
Q: Is money the only reason we must endure this? Certainly, someone has calculated the cost-benefit ratio of this meandering mediocrity.
A: Well, to be fair to Wren Baker, a decision hasn't been made just yet. WVU has not been known to fire head coaches in-season for performance. He will let this thing ride out and then converse with others within the administration about what the right course of action would be. I'll tell you this much: Baker is not okay with being mediocre. He wants this football program to be a winner just as much as you do. It's up to him to figure out how to make that happen.
From @MtnrCapper:
Q: Why would WVU not apply more pressure on Baylor’s QB?
We punch Cincinnati in the mouth forcing him to make bad decisions then totally disregard that game plan. Baylor’s QB could rewear his jersey he barely got touched.
A: The answer is pretty simple. Baylor's pass game is vastly different from that of Cincinnati's. Jake Spavital's offense is all about getting the ball out quickly and not letting the defense have much of a chance to generate pressure. They really spread things out with their receivers using every inch of the field, so it's difficult to keep many defenders in/near the box. That being said, WVU's defensive front didn't do a good enough job of winning one-on-ones and getting their hands up in passing lanes.
From @rosscfh:
Q: Why can't we think out of the box, crowdsource a new coach, be the 1st in the nation? Time to make a splash.
A: Accomplishing two of the three is possible. Becoming the No. 1 team in the nation? Well, it's not impossible, I guess, but it's not very likely. If a coaching change is made, I don't believe it has to be some big-time name who is a perennial winner. Fans keep throwing Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, and even Rich Rodriguez around purely based on their West Virginia ties. I can assure you that is not happening. And it doesn't need to be a coach of that prestige. I'm not comparing the two programs in any way but look at Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, for example. Not a soul on planet Earth outside of the Arizona State building believed they would be where they are right now. When he was hired last offseason, no one thought anything of it.
From @DLS635:
Q: Tell me why the program isn't lost.
A: The God's honest truth? The fanbase. The fans will always keep this program afloat during the darkest of times, the gloomiest of days. Regarding the on-field product, well, it's pretty stale at the moment. That being said, it's not in a place where it can't come back from. I mean, if Kansas can dig out of their 700-foot grave, anyone can. Especially a program with so much history and tradition as West Virginia.
From @GenacGenacGenac:
Q: In breaking down the key metrics of the season, how has WVU’s attendance compared to previous seasons?
A: On par with the usual. And since you're a Pitt fan, do you mind explaining why there were so many empty seats for a game against a top-25 Clemson team? That's the number one difference between Pitt and WVU. Pitt has a game with so much on the line, and they can't get butts in seats, yet West Virginia fans have every right not to show up and still pack the stadium when 5-4.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: What do you think it’ll take for Wren to finally fire Neal other than the stands being completely empty just like they were at the end of this game?
A: The stands emptying out won't have much of an impact on his decision-making, believe it or not. This all boils down to whether WVU feels like they are able to make the change financially and if they feel like they can get the right coach in here. That's part of it. If we're talking about the actual results, probably another embarrassing/disappointing home loss to UCF followed up by a seventh loss to Texas Tech. Failing to make a bowl is quite the eyebrow-raiser.
From @wvunattyszn:
Q: Would firing Neal Brown at the end of this season even help? I mean, wouldn’t we just be rushing a new hire?
A: First off, let me just say that the WVU burner game is ELITE. But I feel like this question is laced with sarcasm. If it's not, just read the room. But yes, it can help as long as you bring in the right person to replace him. Six years is plenty of time.
From @SimuNATION8:
Q: Cignetti’s $8 million certainly doesn’t help the situation. How much would WVU need to pay a new HC coach to be “competitive” with Indiana’s?! HC? Insane.
A: Indiana's situation is a little different. How, you may ask? They have a coach who took over a below-average Big Ten team and turned them into an undefeated championship contender in year one. They were forced to extend Cignetti and perhaps overpay him to ensure that he wouldn't bounce. WVU will not pay their next head football coach $8 million. I can almost guarantee you that. They will stick around the $4-6 million range, perhaps even less, depending on who that coach is and how the contract is structured.
From @GintherJay:
Q: Who will be the next head coach?
A: Probably Neal Brown. If it's not, I'm not entirely sure. I try to stay away from getting into head coaching hypotheticals when a job is not open, mainly because there's nothing out there to chew on. If you hear any rumors that WVU is going behind Neal's back and talking to Nick Saban, you may also believe that Pitt has 50,000 in the stands at their home games.
From @han34277412:
Q: When is WVU going to be good at football again?
A: You probably won't like this answer, but not until they can find a way to be competitive in the NIL space. I'm not saying they need to spend millions like some of the bluebloods are doing, but they have to be operating toward the top half of the Big 12. There is no concrete data to go off of, but Wren Baker himself has mentioned how WVU is toward the bottom of the league.
From @OcalaVic:
Q: Why are we finally winning on the road but come out flat at home?
A: I hate to be this cut and dry with it, but the schedule. The combined league record of their opponents they play on the road is 5-16. For the teams they've played at home, a combined record of 16-12.
From @harriman21159:
Q: What are your gut reaction thoughts (top 2-3) as to why WVU has regressed so much from 2023 to 2024?
It makes no sense with how much we returned offense, defense, and special teams along with coaching staff. 2023 now looks like it was all due to the schedule.
A: They swung and missed big-time in the portal. I'll be the first to admit that I overhyped the portal class. On paper, it appeared to be their best batch yet, and that's obviously the furthest thing from the truth. Secondly, the failed development of players. Their "stars" haven't performed like stars, aside from Wyatt Milum. And finally, not using players the right way, be it defensively or how they run Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson on offense.
From @FauxNealBreezy:
Q: There’s only one question. What gives? To think next year will be anything but the same or worse is delusional at this point. We deserve better.
A: I agree with you 100%. This was the main theme of my Sunday morning column, West Virginia deserves better. I feel for the fans who have spent so much money to get to games, pay for tickets, buy merchandise, and pay the outrageous cost of snacks and drinks at the concession stands all to watch a team that can't be in the conference title race once in the last six years.
From @Mountiealum97:
Q: What is the tipping point to fire Neal Brown? 5-7? Does he keep his job if we go 6-6? Also, why has a reporter at the presser not asked about the second half collapses???
A: There is no magic number for Brown to keep his job versus lose it. Wren Baker has said as much in the past, and that's with any coach at WVU. It's all about the trajectory of the program and if he feels like a winning culture is being built. If that doesn't seem to exist, well, there's your answer.
From @mrbelly82:
Q: Do you think Nicco start again before the end of the season?
A: I do think there's a chance of that happening. At the same time, Neal Brown has to get this team bowl-eligible, and although Marchiol is undefeated as a starter, he believes Greene gives them the best chance to win when healthy. Many folks questioned the decision to start Greene versus Baylor, but it was the right call. You knew it was going to be a high-scoring game, and you needed to have that mobility at quarterback to help create more explosive plays.
From @Viking_7532:
Q: Would the secondary be any worse if you fired the DB coach now?
A: Yes? No? I have no idea, to be honest with you. I just don't see the point in making a move with two games left in what is a lost season. The big change was already made with Jordan Lesley being shown the door. If/when any other staff changes are made, it will be in the offseason.
From @mburgfan:
Q: Well, It's official: Greene is now eight wins, nine losses Over the last two years at QB against Div 1 teams. Isn’t it time to start Nicco and develop him for next year? This season is over.
A: If it were me sitting in Neal Brown's seat, I would be very tempted to turn to Marchiol. He's expected to be the future of the program, and you need to see what he can give you down the stretch. Neal did this at the end of the 2022 season, turning over the reins of the offense to Garrett Greene after JT Daniels's struggles continued deep into the year. I wouldn't be shocked if he made that move again, but Greene is also the one who helped save his job a year ago.
From @EddieYdaEerfan:
Q: Will WV ever be relevant again in football? It’s been a very long time.
A: Yes, they will. I know it's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but there is one. I promise. How close that light is is what's hard to gauge.
From @KuzULuz:
Q: Who at this point is still supporting and advocating for Neal to lead this football program?
A: Just from what I see on social media, the folks that I talk to on a regular basis, and the questions that pour into this mailbag each week, I'd say a very tiny percentage. You do have a few out there who are willing to give Neal all the time in the world, but that's a small village.
From @DeeFanning2:
Q: Minutes, hours, days, or weeks before Neal Brown is fired?
A: Dare I say years? Just messing around with you. But in all seriousness, there is a chance that Neal will stick around for 2025 and beyond. Next year is the first year that WVU won't have 11 Power Four opponents on the schedule, and that alone can help make the yearly record look better. In the meantime, Neal Brown will coach these final two games. Anything beyond that is not guaranteed.
From @TomTheLoud:
Q: Dan Mullen?
A: No, Tom. Just no. Sorry, my brother.
From @Alwaysnexteer:
Q: What defense was worse 2012 defense or this years defense
A: 2012 by far, in my opinion. That defense couldn't stop a nosebleed. This year's defense can at least stop the run. It just doesn't get talked about as much because of how poor the secondary has been. Go back and watch some highlights, or just look up some of the box scores from 2012. You'll see what I mean.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: Is a third blowout loss at home enough cause to fire Brown?
A: One would think so, especially six years in, but who knows? Wren Baker and this administration haven't really shown their hand in terms of what they need/want to see from this team for Brown to continue running. They've also shown little to no indication that a move is even being considered. If they put another bad performance on display this Saturday against UCF, that's going to be difficult to turn your head away from.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: We have a veteran team this year, and expectations were very high for all, and the reality was not good. Whatever Wren decides to do with NB, next year is not going to be good, so why not just cut ties and at least have hope in the future years?
A: As crazy as it sounds, you don't want to just make a move just to make a move. You have to feel pretty confident in your chances of landing the right coach. At the same time, you can't be afraid to make a move. It's a tough thing to balance. From the fans' perspective, it's an easy call. But when you have a president and other members of the administration you have to decide in conjunction with; it's not as easy as walking into Neal's office with cardboard boxes and wishing him the best moving forward.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Enters Final Home Game of 2024 Season as Underdogs to a 4-6 UCF Team
Between The Eers: The Morning After Baylor
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 13