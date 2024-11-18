Bowl Projections: West Virginia's Stock Takes Big Hit Following Latest Loss
Another wasted opportunity at home for the West Virginia Mountaineers this past weekend as they fell to the Baylor Bears, 49-35.
Much of the conversation entering the week was about who head coach Neal Brown would start at quarterback. He turned back to Garrett Greene, who had an okay day throwing the football but did add over 120 yards on the ground to help fuel the Mountaineers' offensive attack. It wasn't his best overall performance, but it was more than enough to win.
Unfortunately, West Virginia's defense returned to its struggling ways, allowing 512 yards of offense, 329 of which came through the air. Baylor's 35 first-half points were the most of any Big 12 team in a league game this season.
With the loss, the Mountaineers essentially eliminated themselves from a spot in the Big 12 championship game, and their bowl stock took a massive hit.
This week's bowl projections:
Action Network: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Army
Athlon Sports: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Tulane
CBS Sports: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Army
College Football Network: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. East Carolina
College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Washington
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Louisiana
West Virginia On SI: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas
Will West Virginia even make a bowl game?
The Mountaineers have two games remaining in the regular season and must notch one more win to become bowl-eligible. This week, they'll play host to the UCF Knights, who were everyone's dark horse to win the Big 12 back in August. After getting out to a 3-0 start, the Knights lost five straight.
Despite most sportsbooks opening this week's game with UCF as the favorite, I like West Virginia's chances to get the win. They are a run-heavy team, and that's the one thing the Mountaineer defense does fairly well.
If they fail to collect win No. 6 this weekend, it'll all come down to their trip to Lubbock the following week. Texas Tech has Oklahoma State this Saturday and will likely be gunning for win No. 8 when West Virginia comes to town. If the Red Raiders win out, that will be their best regular season finish since 2009.
Big 12 Conference Bowl Tie-Ins (by selection)
1. Valero Alamo Bowl vs Pac-12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC
2. Pop-Tarts Bowl vs ACC/ND, Saturday, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m. EST, ABC
3. TaxAct Texas Bowl vs SEC, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
4. AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs SEC, Friday, Dec. 27, 7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN
5. Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten, Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
6. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Pac 12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. EST, ESPN
