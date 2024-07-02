Devin Williams Joins Best Virginia
Tuesday afternoon, the Final Fourcast announced the return of former West Virginia University forward Devin Williams to the Best Virginia roster for a shot at the million-dollar prize in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
“Devin Williams was one of the best bigs to ever play at WVU," said head coach Chase Harler. “Devin is a fierce competitor, and his presence in the paint is exactly what we need. He’s a guy who is willing to do whatever he can to win. We’re excited to welcome him back to Best Virginia!"
Williams suited up for Best Virginia in the team’s inaugural run in 2019, but the following season, he opted to play for the Money Team and has appeared in the TBT since.
The Cincinnati native played three seasons for the Mountaineers, and averaged double figures in his last two seasons, including nearly averaging a double double in his final year with 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game and earned an All-Big 12 Conference second team selection.
Williams has played professionally overseas in six different countries (Australia, Turkey, China, Montenegro, Puerto Rico, and Taiwan) and two seasons in the NBA G League with Boston Celtics affiliate, the Main Red Claws, and Charlotte Hornets affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
Last season, Williams played for the Taiwan Beer Leopards, where he averaged 16.5 points and 15.0 rebounds per game, including a 24 point and 33 rebound performance in January.
Best Virginia takes on Brother Love in the first round of the TBT on Saturday, July 20 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.