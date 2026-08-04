Did EA Sports Get the Former Mountaineers' Madden Ratings Right?

The new Madden video game doesn't officially come out for a little over a week, but we have full player ratings now available to us. Nine former West Virginia Mountaineers are in the game, although one or two will likely be added before the end of August.

Let's take a look at the overall ratings for each Mountaineer, from lowest to highest

Jul 30, 2026; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 9 LS Rex Sunahara (Cleveland Browns): 58

No. 8 LS Austin Brinkman (Houston Texans): 65

No. 7 MIKE Tony Fields II (Chicago Bears): 67

No. 6 WR David Sills V (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 69

No. 5 RG Wyatt Milum (Jacksonville Jaguars): 71

No. 4 DT Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals): 71

No. 3 QB Geno Smith (New York Jets): 72

No. 2 RT Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers): 81

No. 1 C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers): 85

There isn't anything too shocking here. As a matter of fact, I think EA got the order spot on and, for the most part, the ratings, too, unlike the job they did on the Mountaineers' roster in College Football 27 . Maybe the only surprise is how close together Wyatt Milum and Dante Stills are. Stills has a couple of years of solid production under his belt while Milum was a backup last season as a rookie and saw limited snaps, which will almost certainly be the case again this year.

Geno Smith's brutal year with the Las Vegas Raiders is what led to an eight-point decrease since last year's game. The Jets aren't expected to be very good, so if he does halfway decent, he could get a slight bump at some point throughout the fall for carrying a bad team.

Not in the game

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Garrett Greene (85) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Garrett Greene (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

OL Doug Nester (Pittsburgh Steelers)

LB Chase Wilson (New York Jets)

CB Michael Coats Jr. (Cleveland Browns)

CB Rasul Douglas (Washington Commanders)

Greene and Nester spent all of last season on the practice squad, and Wilson and Coats Jr. each signed undrafted free agent deals, so I can understand why they aren't on the game. Rasul Douglas, however, is a different story. The dude has been in the league for nearly a decade now and has been among the most productive cornerbacks in the NFL. I get that he didn't sign with the Commanders until July 9th, but you would think that would still be early enough to include him. At the very least, have him listed as a free agent. I'm sure he will make his way onto the game before it's all said and done.