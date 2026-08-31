Every WVU Football Player That Made an NFL 53-Man Roster

This past Sunday at 6 p.m. was the NFL deadline for franchises to trim their preseason 90-man roster to a 53-man roster for the start of the regular season. After these cuts, the Mountaineers will be represented across the NFL on Sundays this year.

Here is every former West Virginia Mountaineer that made a 53-man roster, including several who will start the season on injured reserve.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a tumultuous season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, Smith is returning to where he was drafted 39th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Now entering his 13th year in the league, Smith will be the starting quarterback for the Jets, who are desperate to win games. I’m not saying the Jets will be good, but they certainly have some offensive juice.

Garrett Wilson is one of the game's premier receivers, and the team added two pass catchers in the first round this past April in Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq and Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. Breece Hall should be able to form a solid ground game with what is a really good offensive line in New York. If Smith can get back to his Seattle form, the Jets could be a fun watch this season.

Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since being drafted 51st overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft, Zach Frazier has been one of the league's premier interior offensive linemen. Frazier posted a 74.7 PFF pass block grade in 2025, the fifth-highest among all centers. Frazier will enter year three as Pittsburgh’s starting center and could be in for a massive payday as early as this coming summer.

Davis Sills V, Atlanta Falcons

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver David Sills V (87) on the field during a game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After catching 18 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns last season in Atlanta, David Sills V has made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster. Sills V will start the season on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McKivitz is entering his 7th NFL season and has been the starting right tackle for the 49ers since entering the league. I would argue for McKivitz as being the most underrated Mountaineer in the NFL. As he enters his thirties, he has established himself as a core piece of the 49ers' offensive line and one of their longest-tenured players overall.

Dante Stills, Arizona Cardinals

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Stills has had to fight every year to earn a roster spot. However, for the fourth straight season, Stills has earned a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster. The interior defensive lineman has recorded eight sacks in three seasons in the league and will look to add to that total this season.

Wyatt Milum, Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milum was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After playing tackle throughout his collegiate career at WVU, the Jaguars moved him to guard after being drafted. Milum played just 96 snaps during his rookie season as he tries to break into the starting lineup in his second season after making the 53-man roster.

Rex Sunahara, Cleveland Browns

Rex Sunahara runs a drill at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sunahara is returning for his second season with the Cleveland Browns as their starting long snapper after making their 53-man roster. The special teams ace started 12 games for Cleveland last season and has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins in his career.

Tony Fields II, Chicago Bears

Columbus Aviators middle linebacker Tony Fields II (1) reacts after the Aviators defeated the Dallas Renegades in their first victory in franchise history in the UFL at Historic Crew Stadium on Friday, April 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Tony Fields II will start the season on injured reserve for the Chicago Bears, knocking him out for at least the first four games of the season. The linebacker spent the first three years of his career with the Cleveland Browns. When he returns, Fields II will have the opportunity to earn some playing time in a thin linebacker room.

Michael Coats Jr., Cleveland Browns

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Michael Coats Jr. (39) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In one of the coolest stories in all of the NFL yesterday, Michael Coats Jr. has made the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster. Coates posted an 88.0 coverage grade in the preseason, per Pro Football Focus. On a team that is looking for young players to step up, Coates will have an opportunity to become a contributor in his rookie season after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

Rasul Douglas, Washington Commanders

Nov 15, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Douglas is entering his tenth NFL season and has earned a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster after signing with the team just a few months ago. Douglas has established himself as a solid corner option during his time with the Packers and Dolphins in his career. He enters a situation where they are seeking corner help, and Douglas can provide safe veteran experience.

Austin Brinkman, Houston Texans

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans long snapper Austin Brinkman (40) before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brinkman enters his second season in the NFL and will once again be the long snapper for the Texans.