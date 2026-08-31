Every WVU Football Player That Made an NFL 53-Man Roster
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This past Sunday at 6 p.m. was the NFL deadline for franchises to trim their preseason 90-man roster to a 53-man roster for the start of the regular season. After these cuts, the Mountaineers will be represented across the NFL on Sundays this year.
Here is every former West Virginia Mountaineer that made a 53-man roster, including several who will start the season on injured reserve.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
After a tumultuous season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, Smith is returning to where he was drafted 39th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Now entering his 13th year in the league, Smith will be the starting quarterback for the Jets, who are desperate to win games. I’m not saying the Jets will be good, but they certainly have some offensive juice.
Garrett Wilson is one of the game's premier receivers, and the team added two pass catchers in the first round this past April in Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq and Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. Breece Hall should be able to form a solid ground game with what is a really good offensive line in New York. If Smith can get back to his Seattle form, the Jets could be a fun watch this season.
Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ever since being drafted 51st overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft, Zach Frazier has been one of the league's premier interior offensive linemen. Frazier posted a 74.7 PFF pass block grade in 2025, the fifth-highest among all centers. Frazier will enter year three as Pittsburgh’s starting center and could be in for a massive payday as early as this coming summer.
Davis Sills V, Atlanta Falcons
After catching 18 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns last season in Atlanta, David Sills V has made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster. Sills V will start the season on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.
Colton McKivitz, San Francisco 49ers
McKivitz is entering his 7th NFL season and has been the starting right tackle for the 49ers since entering the league. I would argue for McKivitz as being the most underrated Mountaineer in the NFL. As he enters his thirties, he has established himself as a core piece of the 49ers' offensive line and one of their longest-tenured players overall.
Dante Stills, Arizona Cardinals
After being drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Stills has had to fight every year to earn a roster spot. However, for the fourth straight season, Stills has earned a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster. The interior defensive lineman has recorded eight sacks in three seasons in the league and will look to add to that total this season.
Wyatt Milum, Jacksonville Jaguars
Milum was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After playing tackle throughout his collegiate career at WVU, the Jaguars moved him to guard after being drafted. Milum played just 96 snaps during his rookie season as he tries to break into the starting lineup in his second season after making the 53-man roster.
Rex Sunahara, Cleveland Browns
Sunahara is returning for his second season with the Cleveland Browns as their starting long snapper after making their 53-man roster. The special teams ace started 12 games for Cleveland last season and has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins in his career.
Tony Fields II, Chicago Bears
Linebacker Tony Fields II will start the season on injured reserve for the Chicago Bears, knocking him out for at least the first four games of the season. The linebacker spent the first three years of his career with the Cleveland Browns. When he returns, Fields II will have the opportunity to earn some playing time in a thin linebacker room.
Michael Coats Jr., Cleveland Browns
In one of the coolest stories in all of the NFL yesterday, Michael Coats Jr. has made the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster. Coates posted an 88.0 coverage grade in the preseason, per Pro Football Focus. On a team that is looking for young players to step up, Coates will have an opportunity to become a contributor in his rookie season after being signed as an undrafted free agent.
Rasul Douglas, Washington Commanders
Douglas is entering his tenth NFL season and has earned a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster after signing with the team just a few months ago. Douglas has established himself as a solid corner option during his time with the Packers and Dolphins in his career. He enters a situation where they are seeking corner help, and Douglas can provide safe veteran experience.
Austin Brinkman, Houston Texans
Brinkman enters his second season in the NFL and will once again be the long snapper for the Texans.
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Joey is a recent graduate of West Virginia University and has covered Mountaineer sports for over four years on campus as a member of the student radio station U92 The Moose. He is also a trusted voice covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL Draft online. Joey has a dream to become a sports talk radio host. You can connect with Joey on X @byjoeybray to talk all things Mountaineers and Steelers!Follow byjoeybray