Former WVU CB Michael Coats Jr. Earns Spot on Browns' 53-Man Roster

NFL teams trimmed their rosters all the way down to 53 over the weekend, finalizing their squad ahead of the regular season. One of the biggest surprises around the league was seeing former West Virginia cornerback Michael Coats Jr. make the Cleveland Browns' opening day roster.

Coats played extremely well in the preseason, allowing just two catches for 13 yards on six targets while logging four tackles and an interception. He earned an 88.0 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus and 83.7 overall. Still, for an undrafted free agent like him, playing well in the preseason doesn't always equate to making a 53-man roster.

Fortunately for Coats, the Browns are searching for answers at corner, and he will have an opportunity to play his way into the rotation. In all likelihood, he will begin the season as a depth piece at corner while seeing most of his time as part of the Browns' special teams unit.

Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell are locked in as their starters, but Mekhi Blackmon, D'Angelo Ross, and Damarri Mathis will be fighting with Coats for playing time at corner.

Coats defeated the odds, thanks to a strong year at West Virginia

West Virginia University defensive back Michael Coats Jr. | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

For a guy who didn't even play high school football, it's wild to think that Coats was able to not only play high-level college football, but also get a chance in the NFL and make the cut in his rookie year.

Now, don't get me wrong, all the credit doesn't go to the West Virginia staff. His coaches at East Central Community College and Nevada also deserve some love. As does Coats himself, of course, for betting on himself and doing everything possible to make this a reality. The staff at WVU helped him take the next step and prove that he can do it against the best of the best.

In 12 games last season with the Mountaineers, Coats tallied 30 tackles, seven passes defended, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. The thing that cost him the most was his size. When you are between 5'9" and 5'10", you have to be near perfect in coverage to just give yourself a chance, and a lot of times he was.

Most of his snaps in the preseason for Cleveland were out at corner, but if the lack of size becomes an issue, he could slide into their nickel spot.

The Browns will open their season on September 13th in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.