Former Mountaineer Javon Small Sets Career High in Big Night vs. Kings

Since the turn of the calendar, former West Virginia guard Javon Small has become a valuable offensive asset to the Memphis Grizzlies. In the seven games he's appeared in this month, he's averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 51% from three-point land.

In Monday night's 123-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Small set a career high with nine assists and nearly posted a new high in points, going for 21. His biggest scoring night so far came on February 7th when he poured in 22 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Small was dialed in from beyond the arc, sinking four of his five attempts, one of which was a high degree of difficulty, leaning away from a contest. But perhaps his most impressive bucket of the night was when he attacked the paint, drew a foul just before reaching the foul line, and threw the ball up toward the rim while falling to the ground, getting it to go down for the and-one.

RELATED: Paolo Banchero, Jamahl Mosley Rave About Former WVU Star Jevon Carter

RELATED: Former WVU Star, Current Knicks Guard Miles McBride Suffers Serious Injury

Making the most of an opportunity

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The starting backcourt for the Grizzlies is a little banged up, with Ty Jerome now dealing with an illness after being on the shelf with a calf strain for much of the season. Star rookie Cedric Coward hasn't played since the team's return from the All-Star break, nursing a knee injury, so this is a prime opportunity for Small to prove that he deserves to be in the rotation.

The Grizzlies, however, have several other intriguing young options, such as Scottie Pippen Jr., Cam Spencer, and Walter Clayton, who they acquired at the trade deadline from the Utah Jazz in the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade.

Still, Small has the tools to outshine many, if not all, of those other youngsters. He plays with the same level of confidence and composure that we saw a year ago in Morgantown. For a smaller guard to make it in the league, you have to be able to do more than knock down shots. You have to be able to hold your own on the defensive end of the floor and take care of the basketball. So far, he's been able to do that.

Small and the Memphis Grizzlies will take the floor tomorrow against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.