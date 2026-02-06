WVU in the NBA: Jevon Carter Finds a New Home, Miles McBride Suffers Serious Injury

West Virginia's two alums in the NBA recently received some tough news. Jevon Carter was waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this week after the team needed to open up a roster spot following the trade for Dario Saric, and Miles McBride went down with an injury that will keep him out for some time.

There is some good news for JC, however

Nov 24, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (not pictured) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Carter has signed a deal to join the Orlando Magic. Following the news of his departure from the Bulls, I listed the Magic as one of handful possible landing spots for him, along with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Sacramento Kings.

Much like he did in Chicago, Carter will almost certainly be buried deep on the bench in Orlando. The Magic have Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Jase Richardson — someone he could end up leapfrogging. In 36 games, Richardson has averaged just 12 minutes, 5.1 points, and 1.4 rebounds per game. The closer they get to the end of the season, the more they may lean toward Carter's experience off the bench, if needed, to get into the playoffs.

More on McBride's situation

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There is no clear timetable for a return at this point, but it does sound like he could miss the rest of the regular season with a core muscle injury that will require surgery, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

McBride was once again enjoying another career year with the New York Knicks, averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field and a blistering 42% from three-point range.

The Knicks are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and are well in line to make the playoffs. So hopefully Deuce is able to recover and get back in time to help the Knicks make a push for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Football’s Top 25 Recruiting Class Could Change the Program’s Trajectory

Will Matt Sieg Play Both Ways in 2026? Latest Roster Update Hints at WVU's Plans

Amir Jenkins’ Defense Was the Secret Weapon in West Virginia’s Big Win Over Cincinnati

This One Adjustment May Be the Reason West Virginia’s Season Still Has Life

Stock Up, Stock Down: Who’s Rising & Falling After WVU’s Gritty Win Against Cincy?