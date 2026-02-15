Stock Up, Stock Down: Tournament Resume, Clutch Veteran, Perimeter Shooting + More

The West Virginia Mountaineers did it again — they erased a 14-point deficit to beat UCF on the road, handing them their third home loss of the season.

Let's get straight into our WVU basketball stock watch, shall we?

Stock Up: Postseason Hopes

Winning this game is just one small step for a team that has dug itself a mighty big hole. WVU must win on Wednesday night against a really poor Utah team, find a way to split the TCU/Oklahoma State road trip, beat Kansas State again, and take care of home court down the stretch. A lot still has to happen for Mountaineer fans to feel good about the team's chances of hearing WVU's name called on Selection Sunday, but this was a step in the right direction, and a Quad 1 win they desperately needed.

Stock Down: Perimeter shooting

Thankfully, West Virginia was able to knock down 5/11 shots from range in the second half, or we would have witnessed arguably the worst two-game shooting stretch from three in our lifetime. Still, the shots aren't going down as much as they should, and perhaps they need to take a slight step back on how many they take. Over the last two games, the Mountaineers are 8/45 (17%) from downtown.

Stock Up: Jasper Floyd

The senior lefty guard is not a high-volume shooter or an elite three-point marksman, but he came through in the clutch with a trio of threes tonight, helping himself to a 17-point outing. That, combined with his elite defense on the ball, played a key role in West Virginia winning this game. They need more of that offensive punch from Floyd consistently. At least just enough of one where the opposition has to take him into consideration.

Stock Up: Toughness/Resiliency

This group continues to prove night after night that it has no quit in it. Even when you go back to the Arizona game where they were getting blown out by 30, they still had a tight huddle and played with max effort, despite the lack of execution. They erased a big deficit at Cincinnati and did so again tonight. To do that on the road twice shows this bunch can never be counted out. Obviously, I'm sure Ross Hodge would love to avoid the falling behind by 10+ part, though.

