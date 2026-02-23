Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama, Ty Jerome)

A smaller slate of NBA games is set for Monday, Feb. 23, but there are still plenty of player prop angles to consider.

The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons kick off the action on Monday night, highlighting a three-game slate that features a few tanking teams in action as well:

San Antonio Spurs @ Detroit Pistons

Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies

Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets

I’m targeting a few props for Monday’s action, including picks for Victor Wembanyama and Kevin Durant.

With a bunch of players out of the lineup for Memphis, Sacramento and Utah, bettors may want to consider some player props rather than trying to figure out a side in those games.

So, here’s a breakdown of each of my favorite prop picks and their latest odds for Monday night.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-118)

Wembanyama’s rebound prop is set below his season average on Monday night, as the MVP candidate is averaging 11.2 boards on 16.9 rebound chances per game this season.

While the Pistons are one of the five-best rebounding teams in the NBA this season, Wembanyama is a bit of an anomaly when it comes to keeping him off the glass. He’s always going to be the tallest player on the court, and the Spurs star has really hit the boards at a high level this month.

He’s averaging 11.4 rebounds per game across eight contests, picking up at least 11 boards in six of those matchups. Even with Jalen Duren back from suspension for Detroit, I’m not sold on the Pistons completely keeping Wemby off the glass.

Daniss Jenkins UNDER 8.5 Points (-127)

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins has played an important role off the bench this season, earning a standard NBA deal in the process.

However, he may be overvalued in this matchup against a San Antonio Spurs team that ranks third in the league in defensive rating.

Jenkins has scored eight or fewer points in four straight games and five of his seven games this month, and he is averaging just 8.0 points per game for the season.

This month, Jenkins is playing just 18.4 minutes per game while taking 7.6 shots. I don’t think his usage is high enough to trust in this market, especially since he’s shooting just 42.4 percent from the field.

Ty Jerome OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+136)

Ty Jerome has played in just seven games this season due to injury, but he’s shot the ball well from beyond the arc, knocking down 39.5 percent of his attempts.

The veteran guard has only played around 20-22 minutes since returning to action, but he’s getting up a ton of shots during that time, averaging 6.1 3-point attempts per game.

Jerome now has a great matchup at home against a Sacramento defense that ranks 20th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage. The Kings are also 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and 28th in opponent points per game.

As long as the usage remains the same for Jerome, he’s a worthwhile target at +136 to clear this line on Monday.

Lauri Markkanen OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-137)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Lauri Markkanen against Houston:

This season, Utah star Lauri Markkanen has shot the ball well from beyond the arc, knocking down 36.3 percent of his attempts while taking 7.7 per game.

At some point, his numbers are going to fall if the Jazz continue to limit his minutes – they’ve sat him in fourth quarters this month while also playing him less than 30 minutes per game – but that hasn’t been the case so far this month.

Markkanen has made two or more 3-pointers in five of his six appearances, including three games with at least three shots made from beyond the arc. The Jazz forward is still getting up a ton of attempts, taking 6.5 per game during this stretch.

That makes him an intriguing target at this discounted number on Monday, even though the Rockets rank in the top 10 in the NBA in both opponent 3-pointers made per game and opponent 3-point percentage.

I expect the Jazz star to knock down at least two shots from deep, something he’s done in 35 of his 41 games in the 2025-26 campaign.

Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 Points (-123)

Since the All-Star break, Kevin Durant has found another level as a scorer for Houston, dropping 35 points in a win over the Charlotte Hornets and 30 in a loss to the New York Knicks.

Durant has taken 46 shots over that stretch, and now he takes on a Utah defense that ranks dead last in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.

There’s a chance this game gets out of hand and Durant doesn’t have to play as much – which would hurt him in this prop – but Utah has Markkanen listed as probable and Keyonte George listed as questionable on Monday.

So, there’s a chance the Jazz hang around for longer than usual in this matchup.

Durant had 32 and 25 points in his first two meetings with the Jazz this season, and he should continue to lead this Houston offense as it looks to get on track. The Rockets are just 25th in the NBA in offensive rating over their last 15 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

