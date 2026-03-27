Former Mountaineer JJ Wetherholt Hits Home Run in Historic MLB Debut

Former West Virginia baseball All-American JJ Wetherholt made his long-anticipated MLB debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 7th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft did not disappoint.

Wetherholt jacked a 425-foot home run into center field in the bottom of the third inning, making his first career hit a memorable one. In only his second big league at-bat, Wetherholt got the offense going for the Cardinals on the season by scoring their first run of the year.

Wetherholt recorded his second RBI of the day in the bottom of the sixth when a sacrifice fly scored a run to help cut the Rays' lead to just one. The Cardinals ended up winning the game 9-7, with Wetherholt’s power being on full display in his debut. Although his home run was not the only way he made history today.

Wetherholt batted leadoff today for St. Louis, becoming the first Cardinals rookie to make his debut as the leadoff hitter since Tommy Glavino did it all the way back in 1949. The second baseman was the number five overall prospect in all of baseball before making his debut.

The Cardinals are in more of a rebuilding phase than anything as a team, but that might bode well for Wetherholt. He should continue to be the leadoff man for the Cardinals throughout his rookie season while starting in the infield. It will be interesting to see if he is utilized anywhere else in the infield besides second base, as Wetherholt offers that kind of flexibility. One thing is clear after his first career game: Wetherholt is showing the MLB world that he could have a legitimate case for Rookie of the Year and emerge as one of the Cardinals' franchise cornerstones as early as this year.

The Cardinals are the MLB team to watch for Mountaineers fans this season

The hype of Wetherholt should be enough to keep WVU fans at least keeping tabs on the Cardinals' second baseman, but the second baseman is not the only former Mountaineer in St. Louis’s starting lineup.

Cardinals starting center fielder Victor Scott II also played at WVU during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Wetherholt’s freshman season came in 2022, so while the two just missed each other in Morgantown, they are now getting their shot to shine as teammates in St. Louis.

Scott went three of four at the plate today, where he has become a more consistent hitter for the Cardinals in recent years, while also having a solid glove in the deep outfield. If you are looking for a reason to watch the MLB and support the Mountaineers, look no further than the St. Louis Cardinals.