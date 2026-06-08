Cubs Demote Player to Triple A After Costly Baserunning Error

The Cubs were quick with the hook on a young player who made a big mistake this weekend.

On Monday, Chicago sent outfielder Kevin Alcántara back to Triple A Iowa less than 24 hours after he made a massive mistake on the bases. The 23-year-old was up for two-plus weeks and failed to make much of a positive impact, but Sunday night's mistake was his most glaring error.

In the bottom of the eighth inning of a 1–1 game against the Giants, Alcántara pinch ran for Miguel Amaya after the latter drew a leadoff walk. After Michael Busch reached on an infield single, Alcántara moved to third on an error by pitcher Erik Miller. With runners on first and third and no one out, Alex Bregman stepped to the plate. That’s when things fell apart.

Bregman hit a 96 mph sinker right at first baseman Rafael Devers, who caught it. For some reason, Alcántara broke for home on contact, which left him midway between third and the plate when the ball was snagged for an out. Devers calmly fired the ball to third baseman Matt Chapman to complete the double play.

Video is below.

Alex Bregman comes up man on 1st and 3rd, 1-1 game with NO OUTS in the bottom of the 8th.



And he’s swinging first pitch on a ball way outside the zone for a weak line drive that doubles up Alcantara. 68 exit velocity on his hit. That is absolutely horrible #cubs pic.twitter.com/zckoY0MMhI — Sam Holtz (@ceowildcard) June 8, 2026

As the tweet says, the exit velocity on that hit was 68 mph. It wasn’t hit hard enough for Alcántara to think it was destined for the outfield. It was a horrific read that killed Chicago’s rally. A completely unacceptable outcome in that situation.

Ian Happ stepped in next and struck out, ending the threat. San Francisco went on to win 2–1 in 10 innings.

The Cubs sent Alcántara down on Monday and plan to activate Matt Shaw from the injured list on Tuesday. It’s fair to say the young outfielder earned his demotion.

Kevin Alcántara career stats

A former top prospect, Alcántara has now had short stints in the big leagues in each of the past three seasons. He showed some promise in 2025, when he slashed .364/.417/.364 with an RBI in 10 games. His 128 wRC+ looked promising and he was good on the base paths. But that’s really all we’ve seen from him.

This season, he played in 12 games, and was slashing a woeful .111/.200/.111, with an abysmal wRC+ of -4. He didn’t really get a chance to do much, as he only had nine at-bats.

In 41 games at Iowa this season, Alcantara is slashing .242/.330/.567 with 15 home runs. 32 RBIs and a wRC+ of 123. It’s his third season at that level.

Alcántara was signed by the Yankees for $1 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2018, and was traded to the Cubs in 2021 as part of the deal that sent Anthony Rizzo to New York. A 6'6" outfielder, he has tons of athletic tools as a speedy guy with raw power. Defensively he has the range to cover ground in center and enough arm for all three outfield spots.

He’s a guy who has plenty of ability but hasn’t put it all together at the big league level. His big mistake on Sunday was representative of that. The Cubs clearly didn’t have much patience for his learning curve.

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