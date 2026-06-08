Nationals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8

The San Francisco Giants are trying to find some momentum, going 4-1 in their last five games. They'll look to continue that level of play this week when they face the 33-33 Washington Nationals in a three-game series.

The Giants beat them 2-1 in a three-game series back in April, and now the two teams will face each other at Oracle Park.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Nationals vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-165)

Giants -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Nationals +125

Giants -150

Total

OVER 8 (-110)

UNDER 8 (-110)

Nationals vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Washington: Miles Mikolas, RHP (1-5, 6.39 ERA)

San Francisco: Logan Webb, RHP (3-4, 4.25 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Nationals.TV

Nationals record: 33-33

Giants record: 27-39

Nationals vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Miles Mikolas UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-185)

Miles Mikolas' strikeout rate has fallen down to just 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings pitched this season. Now, he has to face a Giants lineup that has struck out on only 20.1% of its at-bats over the past 30 days, which is the fourth-lowest strikeout rate in that time frame. I feel comfortable betting the UNDER on his strikeout rate tonight.

Nationals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I made the case for betting the OVER in tonight's National League showdown:

Believe it or not, the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals have two of the hottest offenses in baseball heading into their midweek series against each other. Over the past 30 days, they rank first and fourth in wRC+. The Giants have an OPS of .811, and the Nationals have a mark of .773.

Not only are their offenses hot, but we have a less-than-stellar pitching matchup tonight when Miles Mikolas (6.39 ERA) takes on Logan Webb (4.25 ERA).

All signs point to tonight's game being a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 8 (-110) via BetMGM

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