Former WVU Corner Inks Deal With Washington Commanders, Entering Year 10

Former West Virginia football standout cornerback Rasul Douglas has carved out a quality NFL career. Drafted 99th overall in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Douglas will turn 32 before the 2026 NFL season kicks off.

While he is nearing that traditional “falloff” age for defensive backs, as you will, Douglas has shown no signs of slowing down. On Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that the Washington Commanders plan to sign Douglas to a one-year deal.

The one-year contract, worth up to 3.8 million dollars, provides Douglas another opportunity to prove that he can still be a quality NFL-level defensive back.

Sources: Free-agent CB Rasul Douglas is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth up to $3.8 million. Douglas spent last season with the Dolphins, where he started 13 games. A former Eagles third-round pick in 2017, Douglas now returns to the NFC East. pic.twitter.com/GXGnXqoVyI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2026

The veteran corner enters a very thin defensive back room in Washington. Beyond standout third-year corner Mike Sainristill, Douglas has a realistic path to earn immediate playing time. Douglas actually entered a similar role with the Miami Dolphins last offseason. He signed late, close to training camp, and entered a thin corner room. After one injury in week one, Douglas was thrust into a starting role and never looked back. His 13 passes defended were the second most that Douglas has recorded in a single season in his career.

He also earned AFC defensive player of the week honors in week 14 for his performance against the New York Jets, where he recorded a whopping five passes defended and intercepted a pass. Douglas is a Super Bowl LII Champion as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins in his career.

Douglas is a WVU success story

Several WVU alumni are in the midst of writing their story in the NFL, but Douglas is a unique case. When you think of former Mountaineers in the NFL, you think of Jets quarterback Geno Smith, 49ers tackle Colton McKivitz, and even Steelers center Zach Frazier. The three of them are all quality players at their given offensive positions, while Douglas has become a standout defender.

Douglas was a part of a great run of defensive backs at WVU, with safety Karl Joseph being drafted 16th overall and Daryl Worley being drafted in 2016. Despite being drafted later than both of his teammates a year later, Douglas has undoubtedly put together the best professional career of them all. He now enters his ninth year in the league for his sixth team with an opportunity to make a big impact for a team trying to get back to the postseason in 2026.