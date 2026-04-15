Grading Commanders’ New Uniforms: Washington Blends Past and Future With New Threads

After a surprise run to the NFC championship game in 2024 behind a Rookie of the Year-winning season from quarterback Jayden Daniels , the Commanders went just 5–12 in '25 and missed the postseason—falling well short of expectations. Now, entering a pivotal 2026 campaign, Washington is looking to re-establish itself among the league's best—and will do so with a brand new uniform set .

The Commanders unveiled on Wednesday morning threads that, as owner Josh Harris explained, honor the team's past while looking toward the future. “Updating but not forgetting about our heritage, who we are, and honoring that," Harris explained of the new kits . “ ... We're going to continue to embrace our past, but then update it.” This is Washington's second uniform reset since changing its team name ahead of the 2020 NFL season. They also brought back their signature gold pants in 2024 and debuted “Super Bowl era” throwbacks last season.

Here’s a complete breakdown of—and a grade for—the Commanders’ new uniforms.

Commanders blend past and furture with new uniform set for 2026

The Commanders’ new uniform set. | Photo via @Commanders on X.

The Commanders have unveiled three uniform sets for 2026, which include a brand-new “Hail Raiser” alternate while reintroducing their Super Bowl-era kits in a primary role.

Here’s a closer look.

Primary uniforms: Burgundy

The Commanders’ new primary home uniforms. | Photo via commanders.com

Washington’s primary home uniform features a burgundy jersey paired with white pants. The jersey includes a block-style font, gold and white stripes on each sleeve with a number above it, and notably does not include a word mark on the front under the collar—a classic look.

While the burgundy jersey will traditionally be worn with white pants, the Commanders also have the option to pair it with either burgundy or gold bottoms as well. Each pair of pants features a two-tone stripe.

Their primary helmet features a new gloss burgundy color, a three-stripe pattern, and a gold facemask.

Primary uniforms: White

The Commanders’ new primary away uniforms. | Photo via commanders.com

The Commanders’ primary away uniform features a white jersey paired with burgundy pants. Said white jersey includes a burgundy collar along with the same sleeve style and block numbers as their home kit.

The primary helmet will remain the same across both burgundy and white sets, as will the option to mix-and-match their burgundy, white, and gold pants.

Alternate uniforms

The Commanders’ new alternate uniforms. | Photo via commanders.com

And now, for the “Hail Raiser.” Washington introduced their latest alternate uniform on Wednesday, dubbed an “all-black ensemble,” with a brand-new jersey, pants, and helmet.

The helmet—which features low-gloss paint, giving it a matte look—dons a new logo on each side that includes a spear running through their traditional “W”. It is said to join the past and present while the spear symbolizes “the top fighters, front lines, [and] those leading a mission who are unafraid to step into the fire.”

The verdict

The Commanders stayed true to their word in blending the past with the future. Moving their “Super Bowl era” kits into a primary role will give the team a traditional feel on a game-in, game-out basis, while their new “Hail Raiser” alternates lean into the present-day NFL. Overall, Washington nailed it.

Grade: A-

More NFL from Sports Illustrated