Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

The Golden State Warriors have won just four of their last 10 games and are in danger of falling further in the Western Conference play-in tournament race with Steph Curry banged up.

Curry (knee) has missed the last three games, and he’s officially listed as out for Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant (elbow) remains out for Memphis, which blew up its roster at the trade deadline, moving Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz. Morant seems to be on his way out in the summer, which will put Memphis into a complete rebuilding phase.

The Warriors have playoff aspirations this season, but Jimmy Butler’s torn ACL has lowered their ceiling considerably with the All-Star break approaching.

Oddsmakers have set Golden State as a favorite in this game, as it is 17-9 straight up at home.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player to target in the prop market and my prediction on Monday night.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +8.5 (-110)

Warriors -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +275

Warriors: -345

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Grizzlies record: 20-31

Warriors record: 28-25

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant – out

Santi Aldama – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Zach Edey – out

Walter Clayton Jr. – questionable

Warriors Injury Report

Seth Curry – out

Steph Curry – out

Jimmy Butler III – out

LJ Cryer – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandin Podziemski UNDER 15.5 Points (-116)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why I’m fading Podziemski in this matchup:

Brandin Podziemski is set to have a bigger role with Steph Curry (knee) out of the lineup for the Golden State Warriors, but he played just 12:11 in a loss to Phoenix last week and has come off the bench in back-to-back games.

Podz has 16 or more points in just 13 of his 53 games this season, and he's averaging 9.8 points per game over his last nine games, failing to clear this line in all of them. Despite the fact that he's shot the ball pretty well (44.8 percent from the field, 37.7 percent from 3), Podziemski has not taken the next step as a scorer, and I don't see it happening even with Curry out tonight.

He's averaging just 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 14 games without Curry this season, scoring over 15.5 points in just three of those matchups. Memphis isn't a good defensive team, but Podziemski has taken less than 10 shots in four of his last five games.

His usage fluctuates too much for me to trust him at this inflated number.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

This is a game that I made two picks for in our daily columns here at Sports Illustrated.

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Warriors’ offense may not be able to hang a big number on this rebuilding Memphis team:

The Golden State Warriors are without Steph Curry for the fourth game in a row on Monday, and that’s a bad sign for their offense this season.

Golden State is averaging just 102.6 points per game in the 14 games that Curry has missed, scoring 115 or more points in just two of those matchups.

With Curry and Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) sidelined, Golden State does not have a go-to option on the offensive end. Since Curry went down with his knee injury, the Warriors have scored 94, 101 and 99 points in their last three games.

So, I’m not buying them to score over 114.5 points even against a shaky Memphis Grizzlies defense.

Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in opponent points per game this season, but the Warriors have failed to crack 100 points in four of the last five games that Curry has been out. They’re impossible to trust when their best offensive players are Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton.

Pick: Warriors Team Total UNDER 115.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

