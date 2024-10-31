Former WVU Star Michael Grove Wins World Series Ring with Los Angeles Dodgers
West Virginia's own, Michael Grove, is a World Series champion.
The Wheeling native and former Mountaineer did not appear in the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a shoulder injury, but he'll still get his ring. Grove made 32 appearances on the season for the Dodgers, including two starts. He pitched 29 runs on 46 hits across 51 innings and struck out 54 batters while only walking 16.
A little interesting story for you...
Growing up, I played on a travel baseball team in Wheeling called the Budroys. After finding out that we weren't going to be able to play in the big tournament in Cooperstown, I left for another team, the Ohio Valley Riverhawks, who threw a team together to play in that very tournament. A few months after I left, the Budroys were able to make the Cooperstown trip happen but had an open roster spot because of my departure. Guess who filled that spot? Michael Grove.
It's safe to say that worked out pretty well for them, considering he just won a World Series with one of the most historic franchises in baseball, and here I am, nearly seven years removed from throwing my last pitch.
All jokes aside, Grove deserves every bit of it. He saw his career at WVU get cut short due to an injury and has battled a few other injuries throughout his professional career. It's a bummer that he was unable to pitch in the World Series, but as long as he stays with the Dodgers, I'm sure he'll have another opportunity as loaded as that roster is.
