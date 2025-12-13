Cardinals Agree to Sign Longtime Dodgers Pitcher Dustin May After Stint With Red Sox
Righthander Dustin May has agreed to a deal with the Cardinals, according to a report from The Athletic’s Katie Woo.
He was traded to the Red Sox last season after spending his first five MLB seasons with the Dodgers. In 25 appearances with 23 starts in full last season, he went 7–11 with a 4.96 ERA, striking out 123 batters in 132 1/3 innings.
Per Woo, May’s deal with St. Louis is for one year and is pending a physical. The Cardinals add to their rotation after dealing three-time All-Star Sonny Gray to Boston on Nov. 25. May struggled last season in his return after he missed most of the 2023 season and all of ‘24 while recovering from multiple procedures, including Tommy John surgery. His ‘21 and ‘22 seasons were abbreviated as well, as he underwent Tommy John in ‘21 after tearing his UCL.
The Dodgers dealt May to Boston at last season’s trade deadline in exchange for two minor-league outfielders. In six appearances and five starts with the Red Sox, he had a 5.40 ERA and 1–4 record in 28 1/3 innings. Now, the 28-year-old righty gets an opportunity to prove himself and hit the open market once again next year. May should slot near the top of the rebuilding Cardinals’ rotation, especially after Gray’s departure.