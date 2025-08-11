Four Former WVU Stars Put On a Show In NFL Preseason Game
The West Virginia fan base was treated to a nice game of former players in the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game over the weekend. After the Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25 on Saturday night, four former Mountaineer players posed up for a photo together.
As posted by the official WVU football account on X, the photo featured Steelers' Beanie Bishop Jr., Zach Frazier, Doug Nester, and rookie offensive tackle for the Jaguars, Wyatt Milum. It's always a cool moment for WVU fans to get to watch the Mountaineers suit up at the next level. Getting to see four of them in one game is even better.
Bishop has started to carve out a nice role for himself in Pittsburgh. When Bishop left the Mountaineers after the 2023 college football season, many thought he might have a chance to get drafted. Unfortunately for Bishop, he didn't hear his name called. After the 2024 draft ended, Bishop was lucky to do business with the Steelers, signing as an undrafted free agent.
The Steelers actually had to rely on Bishop in his rookie season, and although he was picked on early in the 2024 NFL season, he figured things out and played well as the year progressed. Bishop had four interceptions in his rookie year, while also registering 45 tackles and seven passes defended. On Saturday night, he put on a show and was declared one of the biggest winners of the game. Bishop broke up a pass and had Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin fired up.
Frazier was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh and was quickly thrown into the starting lineup following the injury to Nate Herbig. As a rookie, Frazier dominated and gave pundits many reasons to praise him. Many Steelers fans assume Frazier will become their next great center.
Nester is currently listed as the Steelers' third-string right tackle. He will continue to attempt to carve out a role within that offense. Milum was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He's expected to be the second-string right guard in the 2025 NFL season, but he has the potential to turn into the next great WVU player in the NFL.
