WVU defender explains why 2025 defense will not repeat last season’s meltdown
West Virginia's defense struggled mightily in 2024 and so much so that it led to the mid-season firing of defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. The change in shot callers didn't make much of a difference, if at all, given that the Mountaineers gave up 52 to Texas Tech and 42 to Memphis in their final two games of the year.
This year, things will look much different. Not only will the scheme and approach be different, but the playing style of those who populate that side of the football. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley did a great job this offseason identifying guys in the portal who fly to the ball and produce max effort on every play. It also helps that many of those newcomers have played a lot of ball at this level.
One of the few returners from last season, defensive back Kekoura Tarnue, was recently asked why this year's unit won't produce the same lackluster results as last year's.
“The biggest difference is just guys who want it more, and it’s more of an us thing instead of a me thing. Just having guys who are hungry to make plays, having guys who are hungry to play for each other. Having eleven guys run to the ball. It doesn’t matter where the ball’s at, you’re going to see eleven going to the ball to have the opportunity to be violent and be physical.”
As far as the scheme is concerned, well, Tarnue credited the new guy, Alley, for being more hands-on and helping the players understand their roles, as well as everyone else's.
“The biggest thing is with the defensive coordinator. He puts us in a spot to succeed. He allows us to understand the situation we’re in, and also going over the details throughout the whole week and what we expect to see. The biggest difference is we just have a lot of guys bought in, and I’m not saying guys didn’t (last year). Now, it’s like a one unit. We all understand, we’re all communicating.”
