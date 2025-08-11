Skip Bayless Gives Former WVU Star QB Will Grier Massive Endorsement
Former West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier has managed to stick around on NFL depth charts. However, he hasn't quite been able to crack any meaningful playing time. Still, every preseason, WVU fans tune in with hopes that they get to see Grier get a couple of drives.
Those fans got to see Grier on Saturday night as he got some opportunities in the Dallas Cowboys' first preseason game of the year. Grier went 2/3 for 14 passing yards. However, his best moment was a quarterback run for a touchdown. He also rushed the football two times for 12 total yards.
Grier's play caught the attention of popular sports media personality Skip Bayless. The longtime Cowboys fan wasted no time taking to his social media account to tell the sports world how he feels. It turns out that Bayless still has a little bit of stock in Grier.
"I've liked Will Grier since he was lighting it up at West Virginia," Bayless told his following. "Hope he gets a shot, somehow somewhere - obviously a long shot."
The Carolina Panthers drafted Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of WVU. They had hopes he could maybe turn into the franchise guy in Carolina. Unfortunately for Grier and WVU fans, it never really worked out for him there.
After Grier was released by the Panthers, he bounced around between practice squads and active rosters. Grier has played for the Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and is now back in Dallas. It's clearly been a journey for Grier in the pros.
Obviously, Grier and WVU fans would love to see the NFL take Bayless' advice and give him a chance somewhere. But like Bayless uttered to his followers, it's going to be an uphill climb for the former Mountaineer quarterback.
For now, WVU fans will continue to remember the days that Grier and wide receiver David Sills were lighting it up in Morgantown. It's always good for the fan base to get to see Grier getting reps in the preseason.
