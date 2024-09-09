Geno Smith Records Long TD Run, Leads Seahawks to Week 1 Win
It wasn't the prettiest game by any means, but former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith helped the Seattle Seahawks to a season-opening 26-20 win over the Denver Broncos Sunday evening. He completed 18-of-25 pass attempts for 171 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception on the day, giving him a QBR of 70.9.
Smith made a big-time throw to Tyler Lockett, who reeled it in with one hand late in the fourth quarter to pretty much ice the game.
As impressive as that play was, Smith had a real eyebrow-raiser earlier in the day when he elected to call his own number after the Broncos blanketed his receivers down the field. Geno showed that he can still move pretty well for a 33-year-old, rushing for a 34-yard touchdown.
“I kind of saw the guy in my peripheral (vision) on my left side, so I gave him a little move and then felt the corner coming from the right. Thought about hurdling him and then I second-guessed it, like nah, that ain’t the move," Smith said in his postgame press conference. "I just kind of got in there and got the touchdown. I felt like I was running like the wind out there. I’ve been saying I’ve been getting faster and it really felt like it out there on the field today.”
Geno and the Seahawks will travel to New England next week to take on the Patriots at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.
