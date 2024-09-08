Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Pitt
West Virginia had a comfortable-ish win in Week 2, beating UAlbany 49-14. Their Week 3 opponent, Pitt, erased a 27-6 deficit to come back and beat Cincinnati on the road, 28-27. West Virginia and Pitt have split the last two meetings since the Backyard Brawl returned in 2022 with the home team winning each game.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, West Virginia opens as a 3.5-point favorite. The over/under is currently sitting at 61.5.
West Virginia Trends
- The Mountaineers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of West Virginia's last ten games.
- WVU has won four of the last five games against Pittsburgh and has covered four of the last five times they've played the Panthers.
- The total has gone over in five of the last six games West Virginia has played on the road.
- West Virginia has won its last five games played in the month of September.
Pitt Trends
- Pitt is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games.
- The Panthers are 4-9 straight up in their last thirteen games.
- The under has hit in five of the last seven games Pitt has played West Virginia.
- Pitt is 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games when playing West Virginia at home.
- The total has gone over in 13 of Pitt's last 18 games.
