How Each of the Four Former Mountaineers Did in the NBA This Season

The 2025-26 NBA regular season came to a close on Sunday night, and with that, two former West Virginia Mountaineers have begun their offseason. Meanwhile, the other two active WVU alums in the league are heading to the postseason.

Let's recap how this year went for each of the four.

Jevon Carter (Chicago Bulls/Orlando Magic)

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Carter's role continued to diminish with his hometown Chicago Bulls, and eventually, he was released to help make room on the roster around the trade deadline. Orlando picked him up and has put him to work on a contending team. He's played in 30 games with the Magic, seeing 20 minutes per game (up 10 minutes from his role with Chicago), while averaging 7.2 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds. Carter and the Magic will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday.

Miles McBride (New York Knicks)

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

McBride was a bit banged up this season, dealing with a high ankle sprain and a sports hernia, which required surgery. Still, he managed to suit up in 41 games (15 starts), posting 12 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. He set single-season career highs in scoring and in three-point percentage (41.3%). Deuce had a pair of 25-point outings this season, and in those contests, he drained a combined 11 triples. His best night from beyond the arc, however, was against Utah on December 5th when he went an absurd 7/10. McBride and the Knicks locked up the No. 3 seed in the East and will face the No. 6 seed Atlanta in round one of the playoffs.

Toby Okani (Memphis Grizzlies)

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Toby Okani (5) waits for a free throw by the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Okani spent much of the season with the Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks G League affiliate), but was signed to a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies toward the end of the season and got a chance to showcase his skill on the big stage. In six games (four starts) with Memphis, Okani averaged 10 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 35% from the floor and 29% from three. His best performance was a 20-point outing against the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Javon Small (Memphis Grizzlies)

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo talks with guard Javon Small (10) during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It took a while for Small to see action with the big league club, but once he did, he took full advantage of his opportunity. Ja Morant went down with an elbow injury, which opened the door for more minutes, and eventually, we saw Small starting games — 12 of them to be exact. He had three 20-point games, but made an impact on both ends of the floor. He did a nice job of running the offense at the end of the season, finishing with seven or more assists in seven of his final 12 games, and had no fear fighting amongst the trees for some rebounds as well. Small ends his rookie campaign averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field and 42% from downtown.