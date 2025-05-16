Mountaineers Now

Javon Small's Stats From the Two Scrimmages at the NBA Combine

The WVU product had a strong showing at the combine in Chicago.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
West Virginia guard Javon Small is largely viewed as a late second-round pick for next month's NBA Draft, but thanks to a strong week at the combine in Chicago, perhaps he's moving up the board for some organizations.

In addition to a strong performance in the individual drills, Small did a little bit of everything during the two scrimmages he participated in. In game one, Small recorded six points on 2/5 shooting (2/3 3FG) while dishing out seven assists and snatching three steals in 22 minutes of action.

In the second scrimmage, he didn't shoot the ball nearly as well, going just 3/10 from the floor (1/4 3FG), but did finish with seven points, three assists, and two rebounds.

The biggest concern for NBA teams, aside from the fact that he's an older player, is his size. According to his measurements at the combine, Small is 6'1" without shoes and has a wingspan of 6'4 3/4. There are guards in the league who are smaller, but not many. With the way the game has changed in recent years, teams are on the hunt for longer and taller guards.

In ESPN's most recent mock draft, Small was projected to go 56th overall to the Memphis Grizzlies.

