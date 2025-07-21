Mountaineers Now

Jesse Edwards Makes a Statement, Ends Summer League with a Bang

The West Virginia product put on a show in his Summer League finale.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Jesse Edwards (14) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Jesse Edwards (14) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the weekend, the NBA Summer League came to an end, and former West Virginia big man Jesse Edwards made sure to save his best for last with an impressive performance in the Minnesota Timberwolves' narrow 104-101 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Edwards finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks, while shooting 7/12 from the floor. He did leave some points on the table, however, making just 4/8 attempts from the free throw line. Still, it was an outing that proved he's capable of contributing with the big league club in the near future.

Unfortunately, Edwards is pretty blocked from minutes with the T-Wolves, considering they have Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid on the roster and also used their first-round pick this summer on another center, Joan Beringer. Not to mention, they used a second-round pick on center Rocco Zikarsky.

Still, Edwards has a chance to carry that momentum into this upcoming season in the G League with the Iowa Wolves and showcase his talent for the other 29 teams in the league. This past season, he averaged 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game in the G League and played well enough to appear in two games with Minnesota. He did not register any stats, but did pick up a pair of fouls.

Published
