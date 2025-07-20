Mountaineers Now

Best Virginia and Herd That Renew Rivalry with Spot in Regional Final at Stake

Can the West Virginia alums move on to the regional final?

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 31, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers center Eduardo Andre (0) dunks the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers center Eduardo Andre (0) dunks the ball during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) survived a scare in the first round of The Basketball Tournament on Friday night, holding off DuBois Dream by a 72-69 score.

Best Virginia created quite the cushion early on and led by as many as 17 before DuBois Dream stormed back and even took the lead as the teams reached the Elam Ending. Recently graduated WVU forward Toby Okani was fouled on a drive to the basket and drained both free throws to win the game. During the 2024-25 season with the Mountaineers, Okani shot a measly 38.6% from the charity stripe.

Herd That (Marshall alumni), on the other hand, had no issues in their opening round game, taking down Sikh Warriors, 84-71.

This evening, Best Virginia and Herd That will meet for the right to play in the regional final on Tuesday. The two have split the two previous meetings, with Best Virginia winning a game in Charleston in 2022 and Herd That taking the 2023 meeting in Wheeling. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET from the Charleston Coliseum. The game will be televised on FS1.

Herd That roster

Guards: DeAndre Kane, Jon Elmore, Rondale Watson, Stevie Browning, Taevion Kinsey, Xavier Munford

Forwards: Jacorey Williams, Jean Pierre Tokoto, Nick McGlynn, Ryan Taylor

Centers: Derek Cooke Jr.

Best Virginia roster

Guards - Kedrian Johnson, Jarrod West (Marshall/Louisville), James Reese V (North Texas/South Carolina)

Wings - Wesley Harris, Toby Okani, Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State)

Forwards - John Flowers, Tre Mitchell, Will Vorhees (Notre Dame College), JD Weatherspoon (Toledo)

Centers - Eduardo Andre

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Will Grier Shows Off Super Bowl Ring the Philadelphia Eagles Sent Him

Between The Eers: Explaining West Virginia's Spot in Preseason Big 12 Power Rankings

Big 12 Preseason Power Rankings and Record Predictions for All 16 Teams

Major Questions Hover Over WVU’s Talented Yet Unproven Receiver Group

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball