Best Virginia and Herd That Renew Rivalry with Spot in Regional Final at Stake
Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) survived a scare in the first round of The Basketball Tournament on Friday night, holding off DuBois Dream by a 72-69 score.
Best Virginia created quite the cushion early on and led by as many as 17 before DuBois Dream stormed back and even took the lead as the teams reached the Elam Ending. Recently graduated WVU forward Toby Okani was fouled on a drive to the basket and drained both free throws to win the game. During the 2024-25 season with the Mountaineers, Okani shot a measly 38.6% from the charity stripe.
Herd That (Marshall alumni), on the other hand, had no issues in their opening round game, taking down Sikh Warriors, 84-71.
This evening, Best Virginia and Herd That will meet for the right to play in the regional final on Tuesday. The two have split the two previous meetings, with Best Virginia winning a game in Charleston in 2022 and Herd That taking the 2023 meeting in Wheeling. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET from the Charleston Coliseum. The game will be televised on FS1.
Herd That roster
Guards: DeAndre Kane, Jon Elmore, Rondale Watson, Stevie Browning, Taevion Kinsey, Xavier Munford
Forwards: Jacorey Williams, Jean Pierre Tokoto, Nick McGlynn, Ryan Taylor
Centers: Derek Cooke Jr.
Best Virginia roster
Guards - Kedrian Johnson, Jarrod West (Marshall/Louisville), James Reese V (North Texas/South Carolina)
Wings - Wesley Harris, Toby Okani, Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State)
Forwards - John Flowers, Tre Mitchell, Will Vorhees (Notre Dame College), JD Weatherspoon (Toledo)
Centers - Eduardo Andre
