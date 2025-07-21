NFL Scouts Are Watching These Five WVU Players — Here's Where They Rank
West Virginia has had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft in each of the last three years, and in 22 of the 25 drafts this quarter-century. To push that current streak to four, the Mountaineers will likely see it come from the defensive side of the ball. There is, however, one offensive player who could make that happen, if he chooses to come out.
Here are the top five NFL prospects on West Virginia's roster entering the 2025 season.
5. DL Edward Vesterinen
If you're one for statistics, look the other way. This isn't your guy. Eddie V does all the dirty work, helping create gaps for his teammates to shoot through, while also clogging up running lanes and setting the edge. He's been the most consistent player on West Virginia's defense over the last two years and is now one of the oldest/most experienced on that side. He still has some work to do to become a draftable player, but regardless, he'll get a shot at the next level, assuming he puts together a strong senior campaign.
4. S Fred Perry
By now, most West Virginia fans have a good idea as to the kind of player Fred Perry is, although he's yet to take a single snap in the Old Gold and Blue. He's a physical, hard-hitting safety that likes to take chances, and sometimes, it backfires. It gives a literal boom-or-bust result on most plays he's involved in. His toughness and ability to play both safety spots and nickel will be appealing to NFL teams.
3. CB Michael Coats Jr.
If there's one player on West Virginia's roster who can really make himself a ton of money this fall, it's this guy. Coats was one of the most active corners in college football last season, breaking up 14 passes, which ranked second nationally. Now, can he produce similar results in the Big 12? That remains to be seen. The talent, the IQ, and technique are there, so assuming it translates, he could play his way into being a day two pick.
2. RB Jahiem White
Mountaineer fans may not want to hear this, but Jahiem White will be draft eligible after the 2025 season. In all likelihood, he'll return for his senior year, but there is a chance he leaves. His size or lack thereof will be a major knock on him, so in order for him to leave early, he's going to have to put up some massive numbers, which he's most certainly capable of, especially in a Rich Rod offense. Improved production in between the tackles and in pass protection will also raise his draft stock.
1. EDGE Jimmori Robinson
There's a little uncertainty right now in regards to Robinson's status for 2025. He needs a waiver from the NCAA to gain an additional year of eligibility, along with three others on the roster, so there's a chance he may never play a down for the Mountaineers. If he does get cleared, he'll be one of the key cogs in Zac Alley's defense, and the man he relies on to get after the passer. Last season at UTSA, he recorded 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on his way to being named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
