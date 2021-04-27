Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Knicks

The Phoenix Suns improved to 43-18 on Sunday following a 118-110 win over the New York Knicks.

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter saw 12 minutes of game action and chipped in six points while shooting 2/3 from the field - all shot attempts from behind the three-point line. Carter also collected one rebound in the win. Although it was not Carter's biggest night, the Suns have continued to give him meaningful minutes as of late instead of in the final minutes of the first half. He has played well when given the opportunity and is living up to his recently signed three-year contract extension which was awarded to him in November, prior to the start of the season.

Carter and the Suns will be back in action on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST against the Los Angeles Clippers. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.8

RPG: 1.5

APG: 1.1

SPG: 0.4

FG%: 41%

3FG: 36%

