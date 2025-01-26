JJ Wetherholt Named One of the Top Prospects in all of Minor League Baseball
Last spring, JJ Wetherholt was a part of a lot of history at West Virginia. He helped the Mountaineers advance to their first-ever Super Regional and became the highest draft pick in program history when he was selected seventh overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.
In 29 games with the Cardinals' rookie ball affiliate, Wetherholt went 31-for-105 (.295) at the plate while hitting two home runs and driving in 20 runs. Entering the 2025 season, Wetherholt checks in as the 23rd-best prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.
"Starting slightly open from the left side before closing his stance with a leg raise, Wetherholt had some of the best bat-to-ball skills in his Draft class, running as high a contact rate as 89.7 percent as a sophomore in 2023. He continued to show a keen eye in the Florida State League and performed well with an all-fields approach against most pitch types. He ran a 104.5 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity, exhibiting the above-average power that kicks his offensive profile up a notch.
"The former Mountaineer is still an above-average runner down the line despite the injuries. He opened his college career with time at second and third but moved to short in 2024, a transition he continued in the Minors. He has the arm and athleticism to handle the six but will bump into Masyn Winn at the position if he continues up the St. Louis chain, at which time a move elsewhere shouldn't be a major concern."
It's an unknown at this time where Wetherholt will be assigned to start the season, but he figures to be multiple levels away from the majors. That being said, if he hits the way he did in Morgantown, the Cardinals won't be able to keep him hidden in the minors for very long.
