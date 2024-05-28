Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Advance to the NBA Finals
Following a tightly contested 105-102 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, former WVU guard Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics advanced to the 2024 NBA Finals.
The Celtics had a clean, four-game sweep of the Pacers to surpass the spot in the playoffs they were eliminated a year ago by Miami. Boston has been one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA title all season long and are now just four wins away from doing so. Should Mazzulla hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy, he'll join Jerry West and Jerome Anderson as the only West Virginia products to win a ring in the NBA. Obviously, he would be the first to do so as a coach.
The Celtics will now await the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas currently holds a 3-0 lead in the series.
