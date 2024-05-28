Mountaineers Now

Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Advance to the NBA Finals

WVU product Joe Mazzulla is four wins away from an NBA Title.

Schuyler Callihan

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks to his players during the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks to his players during the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Following a tightly contested 105-102 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, former WVU guard Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics advanced to the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Celtics had a clean, four-game sweep of the Pacers to surpass the spot in the playoffs they were eliminated a year ago by Miami. Boston has been one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA title all season long and are now just four wins away from doing so. Should Mazzulla hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy, he'll join Jerry West and Jerome Anderson as the only West Virginia products to win a ring in the NBA. Obviously, he would be the first to do so as a coach.

The Celtics will now await the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas currently holds a 3-0 lead in the series.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

One Shot for College GameDay at WVU in 2024?

Ranking Every Game on WVU's Schedule by Difficulty

How Much EA Sports Paid WVU vs. Other Schools to Appear in CFB 25

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.