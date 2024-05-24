How Much EA Sports Paid WVU vs. Other Schools to Appear in CFB 25
Details on what EA Sports paid each of the 134 FBS schools to appear in the new College Football 25 video games have been released. According to Matt Liberman of Cllct Media, West Virginia received $59,925.09.
The payout structure was broken up into four tiers, using program success over the past decade.
"An initial proposal sent to each school May 31, 2023, detailed that the AP Poll would be the 'primary football tiering variable' (but the documents did not indicate whether it would be the sole barometer). The document also stated the AP Poll was used to determine royalties in the previous editions of the EA NCAA Football franchise, from 1997-2013.
"The current standard of using the AP Poll is not set in stone for future years. The May 2023 document stated it is constantly working with EA SPORTS to evaluate other options to determine the tiering structure for future years.”
Tier 1 schools that received $99,875.16:
Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Utah, Iowa.
Tier 2 schools that received $59,925.09:
USC, Florida State, Texas, Wisconsin, Florida, Washington, Cincinnati, Tennessee, TCU, Ole Miss, Boise State, Northwestern, Auburn, Baylor, Michigan State, Stanford, Louisville, UCF, Memphis, Kansas State, NC State, Miami, Mississippi State, UL Lafayette, Pitt, Liberty, Kentucky, Utah State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, USF, UCLA, Arizona, West Virginia, Houston, Virginia Tech, BYU, North Carolina, Fresno State, Navy, Missouri.
Tier 3 schools that received $39,950.06:
Syracuse, Washington State, Kansas, Marshall, South Carolina, Army, Troy, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas, Colorado, Western Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, Air Force, Iowa State, Appalachian State, Tulane, Ball State, Buffalo, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Oregon State, Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech, SMU, San Jose State.
Tier 4 schools that received $9,987.52:
Tulsa, Central Michigan, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Texas Tech, Old Dominion, UConn, Georgia Southern, Vanderbilt, Georgia State, Colorado State, Maryland, New Mexico State, Duke, Arkansas State, Hawaii, UNLV, Purdue, UTEP, Rice, Cal, Rutgers, UL Monroe, Sam Houston State, Wyoming, Boston College, Toledo, Charlotte, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), UAB, South Alabama, North Texas, East Carolina, UMass, Northern Illinois, Nebraska, UTSA, Nevada, Virginia, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Temple, Florida International, New Mexico, Ohio, Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech, James Madison, Akron, Texas State, Southern Miss, Illinois, Kennesaw State.
