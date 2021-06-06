John Means Exits Game Early Due to Injury

The Baltimore Orioles were hoping for another strong outing on Saturday from their top starting pitcher, John Means. Unfortunately, Means was lifted from the game in the 2nd inning due to shoulder fatigue.

According to Dan Connolly of The Athletic, this has been something that Means has been working through and is not something that has just popped up.

Means is scheduled to make his next start next Sunday on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays but of course, that is subject to change due to the circumstances. As of Sunday morning, there are no reports of Means heading to the injured list. He will be undergoing an MRI later today, per multiple reports.

So far this season, Means has a 4-2 record with a 2.28 ERA and has struck out 69 batters in 71 innings pitched.

