Kenny Robinson Has Caught Matt Rhule's Attention

The former Mountaineer had a heck of a game on Sunday against the Colts.

The Carolina Panthers made several additions in free agency and through the draft this offseason to help improve their defense. However, there's one area that GM Scott Fitterer did not address and that is the two safety spots.

Carolina made the decision to move Jeremy Chinn from SAM linebacker to free safety which is where former West Virginia star Kenny Robinson is playing. The other two lining up there - Doug Middleton and Brian Cole just recently joined the team and aren't likely to make the roster meaning that the Panthers have very little depth in the back end and need someone like Robinson to step up.

In Sunday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Robinson turned some heads, including Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Panthers. After delivering a big hit in kickoff coverage and intercepting Colts QB Sam Ehlinger, Rhule tabbed Robinson as one under-the-radar player that impressed him.

"I wouldn't say he's had a great camp but he's one of those guys that the ball just has a way of finding him - he finds the ball. It was one of the reasons why we drafted him coming out of the XFL because he had so many interceptions. He made a nice play on the kickoff team, so I was happy for Kenny."

In terms of the lack of depth Carolina has, Robinson should be in a position to make the roster. The amount of playing time he receives will be determined by how he continues to develop throughout training camp. He has had some flashes but he needs to stack more good days together to increase his role.

Robinson and the Panthers will play host to the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

