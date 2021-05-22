Kysre Gondrezick's Stats in Loss to Atlanta

A look at the final numbers for the former Mountaineer on Friday night.

The Indiana Fever nearly picked up their first win of the season on Friday night but fell to the Atlanta Dream by an 83-79 score.

Despite the loss, former Mountaineer and No. 4 overall pick, Kysre Gondrezick, finished the game with eight points and three rebounds off the bench while shooting a perfect 3/3 from the floor and 2/2 from beyond the three-point line.

Gondrezick's season stats:

PPG: 4.5

RPG: 1.3

APG: 1.3

SPG: 0.8

MPG: 12.5

FG%: 33%

3FG%: 36%

Gondrezick and the Fever will be back in action on Sunday as they take on the Washington Mystics (1-2) at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN3.

