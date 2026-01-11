76ers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 11
The Philadelphia 76ers have won back-to-back games, and they have a chance to take the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.
This is the first of back-to-back games between these teams, as they’ll play again on Monday night.
Joel Embiid is questionable for this game for the 76ers, but the Raptors may be down four starters, as Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes are questionable and RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl have been ruled out.
Can Philly cover as a road favorite?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference showdown.
76ers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers -4.5 (-105)
- Raptors +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -175
- Raptors: +145
Total
- 221.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
76ers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 21-15
- Raptors record: 23-16
76ers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – available
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Johni Broome – doubtful
- MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful
- Justin Edwards – doubtful
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – questionable
- Brandon Ingram – questionable
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- RJ Barrett – out
76ers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Quentin Grimes OVER 9.5 Points (-115)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I shared why Grimes is a solid target this discounted number:
Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes is undervalued on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, who he has dropped 13 and 21 points on in his two meetings with them this season.
Grimes’ points prop is all the way down at 9.5, but he’s scored 10 or more points in 27 of his 34 games this season, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3.
He does have just one game with double-digit shot attempts this month, but this line is low enough to back Grimes on Sunday. He’s one of the better bench scorers in the league, and he needed just eight shots to score 13 points against Toronto in a game back in November.
76ers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Raptors sit Barnes and Ingram in one of these next two games since they’re both banged up, and Toronto struggled against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
This is a great matchup for Philly – which has Kelly Oubre back in the lineup – as the Raptors are just 8-12 against the spread at home this season.
With Toronto down two starters at the very minimum, I have a hard time backing it against a relatively healthy Philly team that split two meetings in November.
The Raptors are 14th in net rating over their last 10 games (behind the 76ers), I can’t trust them with so many players on the injury report.
Pick: 76ers -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
