Official: Zach Frazier Signs with the Steelers
Monday afternoon, former West Virginia All-American center Zach Frazier signed a four-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Fairmont, WV native was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I just know how much offensive line means to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their long tradition of having great o-linemen and great offensive lines," said Frazier. "It's special. They already went to the offensive line in the first round. It's special. I am excited.
The six-foot-three, 310-pound center anchored an offensive line that paved the way for a Power Five leading 2,976 rushing yards, ranked 11th nationally with 32 rushing touchdowns and second overall for fewest sacks allowed with 10.
The Fairmont, West Virginia native personified the State’s blue-collar work ethic and highlighted his toughness in his final game as a Mountaineer in the season finale against Baylor.
With 1:14 remaining in the game, down by four and on the first play of the drive from the WVU 20, a screen to receiver Hudson Clement appeared to be bottled up but Frazier got behind the Martinsburg native, picked him up and carried him across the first down line.
Frazier was noticeably shaken up on the play and to keep the Mountaineers momentum and time on the clock, he crawled off the field.
"It's rare you find a guy with that kind of pedigree and his resume and the amount of snaps he has in college," said offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. "He's been a high achiever his whole life, and we couldn't be more fired up to get Zach.
"He's got a lot of experience with pulling the ball and making calls. There's obviously going to be adjustment to the National Football League, but that experience really helps. He was telling me he does a lot of woodworking. He builds things. Just that resume is impressive. He's a very, very mature person for that age coming in here and that helps. That's why we want him to play center."